Shivaji statue collapse: Maharashtra CM forms panels to probe the incident, construct new one

Mumbai: Amid mounting political attacks from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and criticism within the ruling Maha Yuti over the crashing down of statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formed a joint technical committee to probe the causes and fix responsibilities.

Besides, Shinde also directed to form a committee for erecting the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the same spot.

The 35-foot tall statue of the Shivaji Maharaj with a sword in his hand - was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg coinciding with Navy Day celebrations on 4 December, 2023, however, within months it collapsed.