Shivaji statue collapse: Maharashtra CM forms panels to probe the incident, construct new one

Mumbai: Amid mounting political attacks from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and criticism within the ruling Maha Yuti over the crashing down of statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formed a joint technical committee to probe the causes and fix responsibilities.
Besides, Shinde also directed to form a committee for erecting the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the same spot.
The 35-foot tall statue of the Shivaji Maharaj with a sword in his hand - was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg coinciding with Navy Day celebrations on 4 December, 2023, however, within months it collapsed.
The MVA has hit out at Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) is one of the most revered figures in India - and he spearheaded the Maratha Empire in the 17th century Indian sub-continent and also the foundation of the Hindavi-swarajya, the self-rule of Hindu people.
The joint technical committee, which includes civil engineers, experts, officers from Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Navy, will probe the the cause and conduct a detailed analysis of the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
This joint committee shall determine accountability, officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday.
Shinde also directed the Public Works Department to form a committee comprising the nation’s best sculptors; civil engineers, expert officers and Navy officers for constructing a grand and magnificent statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that portrays his achievements in a best way.
This committee would include experts from Sir JJ School of Art, IIT, civil engineers, renowned sculptors from Maharashtra and technical officers of the Navy.
There would be no paucity of funds, Shinde said, and told the concerned to ensure that since incidents do not recur in future.
Shinde has called a meeting of all the stakeholders and responsible authorities at his official residence Varsha where the decisions were taken.
Fadnavis, Public Works Department minister and Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Manisha Mhaishkar, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department) Asim Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister Brijesh Singh, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Vice Admiral Ajay Kochar, Rear Admiral Manish Chadha, sculptor Ram Sutar, Vinay Wagh, Shashikant Vadke and others were among those who attended the meeting.
“The incident of the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is unfortunate and the feelings and emotions of the devotees of Maharaj and Shiv Bhakti are intense. Due care should be taken by all of us so as to avoid such types of incidents in the future,” he said.