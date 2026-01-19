Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia gleeful at Trump-Europe split over Greenland, but also has concerns

President Vladimir Putin's ‌special envoy Kirill Dmitriev hailed the 'collapse of the transatlantic union'. Former President Dmitry Medvedev joked about ⁠Europe getting poorer.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 16:40 IST
World newsUSRussiaVladimir PutinDonald TrumpEuropeGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us