<p>New Delhi: After rumours of an internal conflict within the Assam BJP made the rounds, with the speculation that it has reached New Delhi allegedly based on a letter written by union minister Sarbananda Sonowal to the party's National President, Sonowal on Monday filed an FIR. Dismissing the letter as fake, Sonowal said that "there is no truth whatsoever in the allegations of internal rivalry". </p><p>"The Office categorically clarifies that the said letter, which alleges demands for a leadership change in Assam and makes claims against the current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is completely fake, fabricated, and forged. The letter bears a forged official letterhead and a fake signature of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal," a statement released by Sonowal's office said. </p><p>The letter, dated January 15, spoke of the need for a "serious" "course correction" ahead of Assam elections, alleging misgovernance, corruption, and law and order issues under Sarma's tenure.</p><p>"I am writing this letter with a deep sense of responsibility and concern regarding the prevailing political and administrative situation in Assam. As someone closely connected to the ground realities of the state, I feel it is my duty to place before you an honest assessment of the growing public anger and the serious challenges facing the party ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections," the letter purportedly read. </p><p>The alleged fake letter also said that given the current situation, the BJP cannot win more than 35-40 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Sonowal was the chief minister of Assam between 2016 and 2021, following which Himanta was made the chief minister. </p>