Should fight together to save the Constitution, says Cong's Nana Patole

"Everyone has to fight together to save the Constitution. If free food is being given to 80 crore people and the country has a population of 140 crores, it shows how much the country's poverty is increasing under the poor leadership of the Modi government. The Modi government took money out of the pockets of the poor by introducing GST and Modi put that money into the coffers of his business lobby friends. Now, it is getting difficult for poor children to get education," said Patole, adding that Congress has started a movement across the country, including Maharashtra, to create awareness among all through constitutional awareness.

"The government is taking a stance that the Constitution of the country is outdated and should be changed. If we want to give them a befitting answer, we need to take the Constitution to each and every household. Also, the Constitution is being tarnished in the Parliament of the country. Today's politics is becoming caste-based," Gaikwad said.

The ceremony also saw the presence of K Raju, All India Congress OBC, SC, ST Minority Coordinator and Rajesh Lilothi, All India Congress SC Division President.

"It has been two years and not a single plan has been properly implemented or reviewed. Scholarships are not given to children, government schools are being closed. The government has not done anything for the people, so now we have to take to the streets and bring out morchas and protests to seek what is rightfully ours. The Constitution needs to be in every household to ensure its true value and power. Fighting for our rights is absolutely necessary in a democracy that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has given us," Gaikwad added.

Among other Congress workers, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Scheduled Castes Division President Siddharth Hattiambire, Mumbai Congress Scheduled Castes Division President Kachru Yadav, Spokesperson Raju Waghmare, Congress leaders Mahendra Mungekar, Tushar Gaikwad, Women Congress President Anjata Yadav and Yuvraj Mohite along with other Congress leaders and office bearers were present.

Lilothia said it is everyone's responsibility to protect and uphold the Constitution. "People of RSS are doing everything they can to wipe out the pages of the Constitution. The Modi government has kept the media under their control. It is our responsibility to save the constitution of the country. If the constitution ends, our lives will become difficult," Lilothia stated.

Raju said it is important to understand why the Constitution is under threat.

"The RSS has started a campaign against the constitution. The BJP government is plotting to destroy the Constitution. Till the time the Constitution of India remains in the country, it will not become a Hindu Rashtra,” he said.