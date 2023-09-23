Home
Silver idol of Lord Ganesha, sacred symbols, stolen from Thane temple

The theft happened at Jai Bholenath temple in Naupada locality on the intervening night of September 21 and 22.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 07:23 IST

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have launched an investigation after a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, many sacred symbols and cash were stolen from a temple, an official said on September 23.

The theft occurred at the Jai Bholenath temple in Naupada locality on the intervening night of September 21 and 22, the police said.

A silver Ganesha idol weighing 7 kg, a ‘trishul’ (trident), a metal snake, copper vessels, a table fan and cash were stolen from the shrine, said the official from Naupada police station.

No arrests have been made yet, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(Published 23 September 2023, 07:23 IST)
