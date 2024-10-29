Home
Spurned man stabs 23-year-old woman to death, injures her sister in Thane

The woman was acquainted with the accused, Raju Mahendra Singh (24). They belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh and were neighbours, inspector Atul Adurkar of Shanti Nagar police station said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 08:02 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 08:02 IST
