Tata Trusts to launch India’s first small animal hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai: Tata Trusts is set to launch India’s first state-of-the-art Small Animal Hospital in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

The hospital is a first-of-its-kind and spans over 98,000-square-foot, across 5 floors with a capacity of over 200 beds.

Inspired by philanthropist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata’s vision for a super speciality hospital for pets, the facility will provide round the clock services through pet-sensitised veterinarians, nurses and technicians trained to deliver quality care with a mission to save lives.

The hospital will be launched in March 2024.

“Pets are our family and their lives matter to every pet parent. When I looked around and saw the lack of infrastructure for pets in India, it made me wonder why in such a large country with a significant pet population we cannot have a facility that can save lives and make pet lives better,” Tata said.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Thomas Heathcote, Chief Veterinary Officer, Advanced Veterinary Care Facility (ACVF) said, “As one of India’s leading philanthropic institutions, we acknowledge the interconnected links between human health and animal health, and are committed to enhancing the quality of pet healthcare in the country. The hospital which is set to launch in phases will cover comprehensive advanced healthcare for pets across the continuum, right from consultation and diagnostics, to treatment, to high level nursing care, and resolution of their problems.”

The hospital is situated in the land allocated by Burhan Mumbai Municipal Corporation to Tata Trusts’ Advanced Veterinary Care Facility (ACVF) in Mahalaxmi.

The hospital will have facilities like: Emergency & Critical Care - 24x7 triage and treatment services; Inpatient and ICU units (including isolation units); Surgical Services (Soft Tissue Surgery, Orthopedics etc.); Pharmacy Services; Support Functions such as Diagnostics - Radiology & Imaging (MRI, X-Ray, CT Scan & USG), Laboratory - Hematology, Microbiology, Cytology, Clinical Pathology, Biochemistry, Histo-pathology and Anesthesia.