Taxi driver, traffic cops rescue woman from plunging into sea from Atal Setu

Around 7 pm on Friday, Mulund resident Reema Mukesh Patel reached Atal Setu in a taxi and stopped the vehicle on the Nhava Sheva side.

The official said she walked to the side crash barrier and sat on the railing.

In the viral video, the taxi driver can be seen standing close to her. Just then, a police patrolling vehicle pulls over. Seeing the cops, the woman seems to lose her sitting position and falls.

The taxi driver grabs the falling woman by her hair in a split second. As Patel hangs precariously, her body dangling, four traffic cops sprint and climb onto the railing, shows the video.