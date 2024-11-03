Teen stabs man to death over bursting of firecrackers in Nagpur

<p>Nagpur: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a teenager over the bursting of firecrackers in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Amol Waghmare was fatally attacked in the Imambada area of the city on Friday night, he said.</p>.Elderly man beaten to death for objecting to firecrackers being burst in Haryana's Faridabad: Police.<p>Police said Waghmare got into an argument with the teenager over crackers. During the altercation, the teenager attacked Waghmare with a knife and killed him, the official said.</p>.<p>The victim, who faced multiple cases, and the accused had past enmity, he said, adding that the teenager has been apprehended.</p>