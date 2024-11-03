Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Teen stabs man to death over bursting of firecrackers in Nagpur

Amol Waghmare was fatally attacked in the Imambada area of the city on Friday night, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 21:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 21:01 IST
CrimeMaharashtra NewsNagpurStabbingfirecrackers

Follow us on :

Follow Us