Homeindiamaharashtra

Student beaten to death in Navi Mumbai, six collegemates booked

'The accused punched and kicked the victim to death and also beat and injured his friend. The motive behind the crime is being investigated,' senior inspector Ajay Shinde said.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 10:26 IST

Thane: A 17-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by his six collegemates at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, following which a case has been registered against them, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Wednesday outside their college, in which a friend of the deceased was injured, they said.

"The accused punched and kicked the victim to death and also beat and injured his friend. The motive behind the crime is being investigated," senior inspector Ajay Shinde said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the FIR in this connection was registered at the APMC police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and others, he said.

(Published 14 March 2024, 10:26 IST)
