<p>Mumbai: In what Maharashtra was awaiting for almost two decades, the entire Thackeray clan and the extended family were seen in a public platform in one frame coinciding with Diwali festivities at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday evening. </p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and MNS founder-president Raj Thackeray and their families and close aides were seen together at the inauguration of the 13th edition of MNS-hosted Deepotsav.</p><p>Shivaji Park, which the Shiv Sainiks call as Shivteerth, has very important relevance in the history of the Thackerays and the Shiv Sena. </p><p>On 19 June 1966, the late cartoonist and politician Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena for the larger cause of welfare and interests of the Marathi manoos.</p><p>On October 23, 1966, Marmik, a cartoon-centric magazine edited by Balasaheb, published a note announcing a rally at Shivaji Park at 5.30 pm on 30 October, 1966 to observe Dussehra – the festival Hindus hold to celebrate the victory of the good over evil, which is also known as Vijaya Dashami. The rally was held and the rest is history.</p><p>A day after Balasaheb died on 17 November, 2012, his last rites were performed at Shivaji Park - and the memorial is located at one end of the circular-park.</p><p>In the evening, Uddhav, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and their two sons Aaditya, a two-time MLA and Tejas, a conservationist and naturalist, drove to Shivtirth, the residence of Raj and his wife Sharmila, where they were welcomed in a grand manner. Uddhav's aide and Raj's friend Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member too were present. </p><p>Later, Raj's mother Kundatai Thackeray left for Shivaji Park.<br>Thereafter the convoy of SUVs followed - Raj in the driver seat with Uddhav by his side, Aaditya in the driver seat with Amit by his side and Tejas in rear seat and another car carrying Rashmi and Sharmila. </p><p>Also present at Shivaji Park was Chandrakant Vaidya, popularly known as Chandumama, the maternal uncle of Uddhav and Raj. </p><p>Several other members of the Thackeray clan and the extended family were at the stage when Uddhav inaugurated the festival of lights.</p><p>"Marathi manoos should stay together and spread the light, be happy and give happiness to all," Uddhav said in his brief address. </p><p>Amid cheers, Raj and Uddhav waved at the crowd while Rashmi and Sharmila hugged each other. </p><p>Uddhav aide and Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai, former legislator and MP Vinayak Raut were present while Raj confidantes Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandeep Deshpande and Nitin Sardesai were present at ethos stage. </p><p>This is the seventh time that the Thackeray cousins were seen together in the last three months.</p><p>With the Maharashtra local bodies elections round the corner, a possible MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance could be a significant factor. </p>