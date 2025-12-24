January 23, 1926: Bal Thackeray born in Pune
1950-60s: Stint as cartoonist with The Free Press Journal
August 13, 1960: Founded Marmik, weekly that focussed on issues of Marathi manoos
June 19, 1966: Shiv Sena formed, larger cause was welfare and interests of Marathi manoos
October 30, 1966: Shiv Sena's first Dussehra rally held at the historic Shivaji Park
March 14, 1995- November 18, 1999: Shiv Sena-BJP government comes to power - late Dr Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane serve as Chief Ministers
February 2003: Balasaheb’s son Uddhav Thackeray becomes Shiv Sena’s
Executive President, cousin Raj Thackeray proposes his name at Mahabaleshwar conclave
October 2005: Raj Thackeray shows signs of revolt, leaves Shiv Sena
March 9 2006: Raj Thackeray launches Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
November 17, 2012: Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray dies of prolonged illness, aged 86
Lok Sabha polls 2019: In Lok Sabha polls, Raj refrain from putting candidates by target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah
November 26, 2019: Uddhav Thackeray declared leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi, appointed Chief Minister
June 21, 2022: Top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde revolts, splits the 56-year-old 'original' Shiv Sena
June 30, 2022: Eknath Shinde sworn in as CM, Devendra Fadnavis his deputy
July 4 2022: Eknath Shinde wins trust vote, calls is group "real" Shiv Sena
2023: Election Commission declares Shinde-faction as real Shiv Sena while Uddhav had to settle for Shiv Sena (UBT)
May 2024: In Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of opposition MVA-INDIA alliance, performs well winning nine seats.
October 2024: In Vidhan Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) manages just 20 seats while Raj fails to open account.
April 19, 2025: Raj and Uddhav asserts to sink differences and come on one platform for the larger interests of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos.
July 3, 2025: Uddhav and Raj come together in one platform after nearly two decades on the issue of Marathi language
December 24, 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS seal electoral alliance for Mumbai civic polls, other municipal corporations
2026: Significant year for the Thackerays - it marks the 100th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray and 60th foundation year of Shiv Sena
Published 24 December 2025, 08:57 IST