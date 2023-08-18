Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Thane govt hospital has been treating 800 patients daily amid spike in viral fever, conjunctivitis

Dr Rahul Jadhav, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said the number of viral fever and conjunctivitis cases in Shahapur taluka has seen a sharp rise in the last few days, but the situation was under control.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 07:23 IST

The OPD at Shahapur sub-district hospital in Maharashtra's Thane has been treating around 800 patients on a daily basis over the past few days due to a spike in viral fever cases and other diseases, a health official said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Dr Rahul Jadhav, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said the number of viral fever and conjunctivitis cases in Shahapur taluka has seen a sharp rise in the last few days, but the situation was under control.

'The outpatient department (OPD) at the hospital has been treating 700 to 800 patients on a daily basis. Most of these patients are seeking treatment for viral fever,' he said.

Besides fever, conjunctivitis cases are also on the rise and in the last one week, 100 such cases were reported in Shahapur taluka, he added.

Appealing to local residents to take precautionary measures for protection against rain-related diseases, including dengue and malaria, Jadhav said medical teams were taking necessary measures to tackle the situation.

(Published 18 August 2023, 07:23 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThane

