Thane: Nine children injured, five seriously, after tin roof falls on football ground

Five of the children, who were playing football in a turf ground adjacent to the building located at Gawan Baug, are seriously injured and have been admitted in Bethany hospital nearby, a civic official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 19:42 IST
Thane: Nine children were injured after the tin cover built above the terrace of a building fell on Friday night in Upavan area of Thane city, a civic official said.

Five of the children, who were playing football in a turf ground adjacent to the building located at Gawan Baug, are seriously injured and have been admitted in Bethany hospital nearby, he said.

The children are students of Class IX and X, he added.

When contacted, Vartak Nagar police station officials said they did not have details about the incident.

Published 21 June 2024, 19:42 IST
