Thane: Teen consumes poison after being scolded for excessive use of mobile phone, dies

The girl, resident of Ambernath area, consumed a rat poison on September 26. She was then rushed to a local hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 04:28 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 04:28 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneDeathpoison

