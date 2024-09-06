In a first, three foreign court judges to be part of Bombay High Court benches

In a first, three judges of a foreign court are set to be a part of three different benches of the Bombay High Court.

A notification issued by the High Court states that 3 judges of the Singapore Supreme Court including its Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, will be part of the High Court ceremonial benches, reported Live Law.

Justice Sundaresh Menon will share the Ceremonial Bench with the Chief Justice G S Kulkarni and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla.

Singapore Supreme Court judge Justice Ramesh Kannan is going to share the Ceremonial Bench with Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice M M Sathaye, while Justice Andre Francis Maniam will share the bench with Justice K R Shriram and Justice Jitendra S Jain.

