Tiger Johnny travels 300 km from Maharashtra to Telangana in search of mate

Given the route Johnny is taking, he may end up at the Kanwal Tiger Reserve, which would be of great significance.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 13:49 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 13:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtrawildlifetigerTelengana

