Traffic on Pune-bound lanes of Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be stopped for two hours on Friday for gantry work

The work will take place between 12 noon and 2 pm.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 14:04 IST

Traffic on the Pune-bound lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be stopped for two hours on Friday to erect a gantry at Lonavala, an official said.

The work will take place between 12 noon and 2 pm and Pune-bound motorists are urged to exit the expressway at Khandala Ghat and re-enter it at Valavan toll plaza near Lonavala, a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation release said on Thursday.

The 95-kilometre expressway, which connects the state's two biggest cities, is the country's first access-controlled route and was operationalised in 2002.

(Published 31 August 2023, 14:04 IST)
