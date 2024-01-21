Tricolour, saffron flags to be unfurled in Maharashtra forts on Republic Day

Mumbai: The tricolour and saffron flags would be unfurled in 350 forts across Maharashtra on 26 January, 2024 to celebrate the 75th Republic Day and 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior, who laid the foundation of the ‘Hindavi-swarajya’ or self-rule of Hindu-people.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was coronated in Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674 - and it is from here he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-swarajya’. The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an important landmark in the history of the Indian sub-continent.

The project has been initiated by Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, the apex body of mountaineers in the state.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration to all of us. He laid the foundation of India by conceptualising and implementing Hindvi Swarajya in the 1,600s. This year we are celebrating the 350th year of Hindvi Swarajya which has been celebrated across the globe. AMGM wanted to celebrate this by inculcating the concept of Swarajya along with adventure activities and there is no better activity than climbing forts which represent Hindavi Swarajya,” AMGM President Umesh Zirpe said.

“Under this initiative, the fort lovers and mountaineers of the state will worship the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on 26 January 2024 and hoist the bhagwa (saffron) and tricolor flags at 350 forts in Maharashtra,” said Zirpe, a leading mountaineer, expedition leader and mentor, who is also the Director of Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering.

More than 5,000 mountaineers have registered themselves and all of them have been included in their district's WhatsApp group.