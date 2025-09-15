Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

Based on a complaint lodged by the truck owner, a case was registered on Sunday under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two unidentified persons.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us