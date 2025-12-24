<p>Mumbai: In a major turning point in Maharashtra politics, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=uddhav%20thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced an electoral alliance ahead of the municipal corporation elections across the state, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p><p>Celebrations erupted outside Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS shakhas as party workers beat drums and danced to mark the reunion of the Thackeray cousins after nearly two decades. </p><p>The leaders asserted that the next Mayor of Mumbai would be a Marathi and would come from the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance.</p>.Thackeray cousins | As Uddhav, Raj reunite for civic body polls, here's how it shaped up over decades.<p>If successful, the alliance could significantly reshape Maharashtra’s political landscape, with visible fault lines emerging within both the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), especially as the three-phase local body elections are being viewed as a mini-Vidhan Sabha verdict.</p><p>Estranged since 2005, Uddhav and Raj came together publicly on July 3 -- after two decades -- over the issue of the Marathi language. </p><p>This was followed by a series of family meetings and one-to-one interactions that eventually culminated in the political alliance.</p><p>The alliance was formally announced at a jam-packed press conference, jointly addressed by Uddhav and Raj—son and nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray—barely a month ahead of Balasaheb Thackeray's 100th birth anniversary on January 23, 2026.</p><p>“We have come together to stay together,” Uddhav said. The backdrop of the press conference featured Balasaheb Thackeray’s image along with the party symbols of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS.</p><p>“Maharashtra is more important than any dispute or difference,” Raj said. </p><p>However, both leaders declined to divulge details of seat-sharing arrangements for Mumbai or other civic bodies. “Mumbai’s mayor will be Marathi and will be ours,” Raj asserted.</p><p>Uddhav underlined the family’s legacy in Maharashtra’s political history. “Our grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray was a legendary social reformer and writer. My father Balasaheb Thackeray and my uncle Shrikant Thackeray played a key role in ensuring that Mumbai remained part of Maharashtra,” he said.</p>.Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Uddhav, Raj put up united front at Shivaji Park memorial.<p>Earlier in the day, Uddhav, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, drove from Matoshree, their Bandra residence, to Raj’s Shivaji Park home, Shivtirth. </p><p>The family met Raj, his wife Sharmila, and son Amit, took blessings from Raj’s mother Kundatai, and later paid tributes at Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial before proceeding to the press conference at the Blue Sea hotel in Worli—incidentally Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency.</p><p>At the press conference, the leaders were joined by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who played a key role in bringing the cousins together. “This is a historic day,” Raut said.</p><p>The Thackerays are a closely knit family. Balasaheb Thackeray and Shrikant Thackeray were brothers, while Uddhav’s mother Meenatai and Raj’s mother Kundatai are sisters. Uddhav (65) and Raj (59) grew up under Balasaheb’s tutelage, learning politics, art, literature and culture, including what is often referred to as the Thackeray idiom.</p><p>Uddhav also took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s slogan “batenge toh katenge”. </p><p>“The BJP says ‘batenge toh katenge’ (divided we fall). I say ‘chukal tar sampal’ (if you falter now, you will be finished),” he said, adding that the alliance would not rest until those dreaming of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra were politically defeated.</p><p>“We will make sure Marathi people get what they want,” Raj added.</p><p><strong>‘I am very happy,’ says Supriya Sule</strong></p><p>NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday welcomed the coming together of the Thackeray cousins, saying she was genuinely delighted by the development.</p><p>“Let me tell you, I am happy from the bottom of my heart about Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray coming together,” Sule said.</p><p>The Pawars have a long-standing relationship with the Thackerays - as NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar shared warm ties with late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and continues to have close personal relations with both Uddhav and Raj.</p>