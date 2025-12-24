Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Turning point in Maharashtra politics as Uddhav, Raj Thackeray announce alliance

The leaders asserted that the next Mayor of Mumbai would be a Marathi and would come from the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 13:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)Raj ThackerayMNS

Follow us on :

Follow Us