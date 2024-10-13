Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two coaches of empty local train derail on Western Railway; services hit

There were no reports of any injuries as the train was empty when it derailed around 12.10 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 08:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 08:42 IST
RailwaysMaharashtraWestern RailwayIndia NewsTrain derailment

Follow us on :

Follow Us