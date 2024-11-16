Two IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Gadchiroli

<p>Gadchiroli: Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), allegedly planted by Naxalites, were recovered from a bridge in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, police said.</p><p>One of the IEDs exploded when the security forces were trying to diffuse it, but no one was injured, they said.</p><p>The police had received a tip-off that Naxalites had planted IEDs on a bridge on the Parlakota River, connecting Bhamragad and Tadgaon villages, the official said.</p>.Five Naxalites killed, 2 security personnel injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar.<p>The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) flew in from Gadchiroli in a helicopter, and teams from the Gadchiroli police, CRPF and BSF searched the area and found the explosives, he said.</p><p>While one of the IEDs exploded when teams were preparing to diffuse it, the BDDS destroyed the other one in a controlled explosion, the official said.</p><p>"None of the personnel were injured in the explosion, and a search for more explosives is still underway. An attempt by Naxalites to disrupt the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections was thwarted due to the police's alertness," he said. </p>