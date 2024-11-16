Home
india maharashtra

Two IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Gadchiroli

While one of the IEDs exploded when teams were preparing to diffuse it, the BDDS destroyed the other one in a controlled explosion, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 10:38 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 10:38 IST
India News Maharashtra Gadchiroli

