Two kids electrocuted after touching air cooler in Maharashtra's Akola

An official said that while playing, they touched an air cooler from which current was passing and both of them died on the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 06:31 IST
Akola, Maharashtra: Two children died of electrocution after touching an air cooler in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Kalegaon in Telhara taluka, they said.

The children, aged 4 and 5, had come to their maternal uncle's house for summer vacations.

While playing, they touched an air cooler from which current was passing and both of them died on the spot, an official from Hiwarkhed police station said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he said.

Published 24 June 2024, 06:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAkolaDeathelectrocutedaccidental death

