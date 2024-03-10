Two RPF constables dismissed in connection with Jaipur-Mumbai Central Super-Fast Express shooting

Mumbai: Nearly seven months after the shooting in Jaipur-Mumbai Central Super-Fast Express near Mumbai, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables have been dismissed from service.
On July 31, 2023, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhury shot dead his superior, Assistant Sub Inspector Teekaram Meena (57) and three passengers—Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (62), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar and Syed Saifullah (43), a resident of Hyderabad.
After he went on a shooting spree, Singh made a hate-speech - and video clips have gone viral.
Singh was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and is currently lodged in jail.
He was immediately placed under suspension and on August 17, 2023, dismissed from service.
On October 21, 2023, the GRP filed a 1,097-page charge sheet in the case.
Now, two other police personnel - Head Constable Narendra Parmar and Constable Amey Acharya have been dismissed from service.
Singh, who has over a decade of service experience, was initially booked under section Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), Arms Act 3, 27, and 25, and Indian Railway Act 151, 152, and 153. However, during the subsequent remand extension, 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) have been added to the initial FIR.
