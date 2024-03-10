Two RPF constables dismissed in connection with Jaipur-Mumbai Central Super-Fast Express shooting

Mumbai: Nearly seven months after the shooting in Jaipur-Mumbai Central Super-Fast Express near Mumbai, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables have been dismissed from service.

On July 31, 2023, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhury shot dead his superior, Assistant Sub Inspector Teekaram Meena (57) and three passengers—Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (62), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar and Syed Saifullah (43), a resident of Hyderabad.

After he went on a shooting spree, Singh made a hate-speech - and video clips have gone viral.