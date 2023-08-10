GRP employs forensics to confirm RPF constable made hate remarks seen in viral video: Report

According to the RPF, the service record of Singh, as per his superiors and colleagues from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where he had served is being gathered.

The details of where he stayed before the service - Mathura and Hathras - are being checked.

The Borivali railway police station, which is investigating the case, has told the court that several statements have been recorded which include that of two members of the RPF team, train manager, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, traveling ticket examiners, coach attendant, AC attendant, pantry car staff and workers and some passengers.

Singh, who has over a decade of service, was booked under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), Arms Act 3, 27, and 25, and Indian Railway Act 151, 152, and 153.

Now, 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) have been added to the initial FIR.