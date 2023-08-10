GRP employs forensics to confirm RPF constable made hate remarks seen in viral video: Report

Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a forensic examination and found that Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh - who shot dead four people on the Mumbai-Jaipur Express train, including his Assistant Sub-Inspector - was the same man who can be seen making hate comments in videos that went viral in the aftermath of the shooting, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.
Singh’s voice sample and photos matched with those of the man seen in the video, post which charges under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) were slapped against him.
The GRP told the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Borivali, where Singh is being prosecuted, that the passengers who had recorded him had been traced. They confirmed that Singh made a communal speech after killing the four men.
The four men are -- Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (62), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, and Syed Saifullah (43), a resident of Hyderabad -- and Assistant Sub Inspector Teekaram Meena (57).
As the probe intensifies, the GRP is gathering the Call Details Record (CDR) of the RPF team that was on board the train on 31 July, 2023, as investigators reconstruct the sensational crime.
The four RPF personnel on board the 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Central Super-Fast Express were Assistant Sub Inspector Teekaram Meena (57), Head Constable Narendra Parmar, Constable Amey Acharya and Constable Chetan Singh (33).
According to the RPF, the service record of Singh, as per his superiors and colleagues from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where he had served is being gathered.
The details of where he stayed before the service - Mathura and Hathras - are being checked.
The Borivali railway police station, which is investigating the case, has told the court that several statements have been recorded which include that of two members of the RPF team, train manager, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, traveling ticket examiners, coach attendant, AC attendant, pantry car staff and workers and some passengers.
Singh, who has over a decade of service, was booked under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), Arms Act 3, 27, and 25, and Indian Railway Act 151, 152, and 153.
Now, 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) have been added to the initial FIR.
(With inputs from DHNS)