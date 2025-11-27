<p>Mumbai: With days remaining for announcement for polls to municipal corporations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, Thackeray cousins — <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj</a> — met on Thursday to finalise the seat-sharing plan and other arrangements for the polls to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body of Asia, which the undivided Shiv Sena has controlled in a row for quarter of a century. </p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are expected to contest the elections together in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune and Nashik. </p><p>Uddhav visited Shivtirth, the bungalow of Raj, of the Shivaji Park in Dadar, and held deliberations for a couple of hours. </p>.\nRaj Thackeray slams Centre over Jitendra Singh's comments in IIT Bombay.<p>The cousins, however, have not spoken to the media after the meeting.</p><p>Over the last three months, the Thackeray cousins and their families have met several times in what was a coming together after close to two decades when Raj walked out of the Matoshree fold following differences with Uddhav, and formed MNS.</p><p>Though they are yet to announce a formal association, whether Raj will be taken into the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is a big question. </p><p>The MVA as of now comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).</p><p>In Mumbai, Congress has decided to go alone, however, are keen for an alliance with NCP (SP) if it comes along. However, the grand old party seems to be open to the idea of alliance in other corporations. </p><p>The elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will take place on December 2 followed by counting on December 3.</p><p>It will be followed by elections to 336 Panchayat Samitis, 32 Zilla Parishads and thereafter 29 municipal corporations across the state.</p><p>The entire local body election process has to be completed by January 31.</p>