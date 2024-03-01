VBA confident of winning 6 seats; ready to fight on its own if alliance with MVA doesn't work: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: At a time when the seat-sharing arrangements within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is being finalised, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that his party can win six Lok Sabha seats on its own strength.

A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha member, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

The VBA is a constituent of the MVA, the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc in Maharashtra, which comprises of Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP) and other parties like CPI and CPI (M).

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, second after Uttar Pradesh's 80.

The VBA has demanded 27 seats as part of the alliance, a demand which may be difficult to concede.