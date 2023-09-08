Video: Man throws turmeric powder on Maharashtra minister's head

A man on Friday throwed turmeric powder on Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil demanding reservations for the Dhangar community.
The incident took place at the government guest house in Solapur district.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.
Two persons were seen on either side of Vikhe-Patil while he was reading a letter handed to him by them, when suddenly one of them pulled out turmeric powder from his pocket and poured it on the minister's head.
Vikhe-Patil’s aides immediately grabbed the person and overpowered him while he shouted slogans for reservations to the Dhangar community.
He was handed over to the police.
“Turmeric powder is holy…it's a matter of joy…the government is sensitive regarding Dhangar reservation,” Vikhe-Patil said.
Currently, the Dhangar community gets reservation under the Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) category of Maharashtra – 3.5 per cent.
The Dhangar community has been agitating for reservation in ST category in Maharashtra as the 'Dhangad' got reservation in other parts of India in SC category.
A topographical error has led to the problem and Dhangar community gets reservation in VJNT category in Maharashtra.
Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, VJNT, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.