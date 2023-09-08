Video: Man throws turmeric powder on Maharashtra minister's head

Vikhe-Patil’s aides immediately grabbed the person and overpowered him while he shouted slogans for reservations to the Dhangar community.

He was handed over to the police.

“Turmeric powder is holy…it's a matter of joy…the government is sensitive regarding Dhangar reservation,” Vikhe-Patil said.

Currently, the Dhangar community gets reservation under the Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) category of Maharashtra – 3.5 per cent.

The Dhangar community has been agitating for reservation in ST category in Maharashtra as the 'Dhangad' got reservation in other parts of India in SC category.

A topographical error has led to the problem and Dhangar community gets reservation in VJNT category in Maharashtra.

Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, VJNT, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.