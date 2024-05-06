Vijay Wadettiwar remarks on Hemant Karkare snowballs into a major political row in Maharashtra

Mumbai: More than 15 years after the 26/11 terror attacks shook the financial capital of India, the issue seems to be snowballing into a major political issue in Maharashtra coinciding with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Quoting a book 'Who killed Karkare? The real face of terrorism in India' written by former Inspector General of Police S M Mushrif, Leader of the Opposition and senior Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that senior IPS officer Hemant Karkare was killed by the firearm of an “RSS-linked” police officer and not by bullets fired by Pakistani fidayeen Mohamed Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Incidentally, Mushrif is brother of senior politician and minister Hasan Mushrif, who is with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Congress said that the comments of the Leader of Opposition was based on a book.

“What Wadettiwar has said he has quoted from a book written by a former police officer,” AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala said.