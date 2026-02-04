<p>A video is going viral on social media recently, which shows a fire breaking out inside an elevator of a residential building in Mumbai, after balloons caught fire, leading to an explosion.</p><p>CCTV footage shows a woman along with a man holding a dozen of balloons in a polythene, and one more person entering the lift. Right after a moment, the balloons caught fire, leading to an explosion inside the lift. However, the people escaped the lift narrowly right after the explosion, which reportedly left them injured.</p>.<p>Besides, social media users are being seen reacting and responding to the viral video. </p>.Road to perdition: Gas tanker accident sparks 24-hour traffic chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.<p>One wrote, "Hydrogen is extremely inflammable, and it leaks in small volumes from balloons. A lift has static electricity as well as electronic components. Even a tiny spark can result in an explosion." </p><p>Another user commented, "Safety ignored, danger invited. Lesson: Buy helium balloons only from reputable vendors."</p>