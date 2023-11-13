JOIN US
Home

Watch: Firecrackers burst in Nashik theatre during 'Tiger 3' screening

'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi - produced by Yash Raj Films - hit the screens on Friday coinciding with the Diwali festivities.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 09:29 IST

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, firecrackers were burst in huge quantities during the screening of Tiger 3 in Malegaon's Mohan Cinema in the Nashik district on Sunday.

The incident is a complete breach of safety and security protocols inside cinema halls and raises a larger question as to how such a huge quantity of firecrackers was taken inside the hall.

Besides, Malegaon is a communally-sensitive area.

Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms inviting strong reactions.

The Tiger series includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and the recent release Tiger 3 (2023).

Video footage showed that the crowd scattered and ran to safety as ‘rockets’, ‘bombs’, and ‘sparklers’ among other things were set off.

The Chavani police station has registered a case and investigations are in progress.

