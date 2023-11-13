Watch: Firecrackers burst in Nashik theatre during 'Tiger 3' screening

The incident is a complete breach of safety and security protocols inside cinema halls and raises a larger question as to how such a huge quantity of firecrackers was taken inside the hall.

Besides, Malegaon is a communally-sensitive area.

Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms inviting strong reactions.

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi - produced by Yash Raj Films - hit the screens on Friday coinciding with the Diwali festivities.

The Tiger series includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and the recent release Tiger 3 (2023).

Video footage showed that the crowd scattered and ran to safety as ‘rockets’, ‘bombs’, and ‘sparklers’ among other things were set off.

The Chavani police station has registered a case and investigations are in progress.