'We have come together to stay...': Cousins Uddhav, Raj announce political alliance ahead of municipal bodies poll

<p>Mumbai: Amid cheers and celebrations, the Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj - announced a political alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on the run up to the civic elections in the state which include the financial capital of Mumbai.</p><p>"We have come together to stay together," said Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister. </p><p>"Maharashtra is more important than any dispute, difference," said Raj. </p><p>However, the cousins did not announce the details of seat-sharing, which they said will be made known in due course. </p><p>In the morning, Uddhav, accompanied by wife Rashmi and son Aaditya drove out of Matoshree, their Bandra bungalow and visited Raj's residence Shivteerth in Shivaji Park. </p><p>There the cousins took blessings of Kundatai, the mother of Raj.</p><p>Uddhav's father, late Balasaheb Thackeray and Raj's father, late Shrikant Thackeray, the legendary music composer, were brothers while Uddhav's mother late Meenatai and Raj's mother Kundatai are sisters.</p><p>Uddhav was accompanied by his wife Rashmi while Raj Thackeray's spouse Sharmila also came with the MNS chief.</p><p>The duo launched a formal alliance between their Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Maharashtra.</p><p>"Those who can't bear to see what is happening within BJP can also come with Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance," Uddhav Thackeray said. </p>