<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>on Wednesday welcomed the political unification of Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav, but, said that it was firmly committed to the Maha Vikas Aghadi-I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc. </p><p>"When one family unites and contests elections together, we have no reason to feel upset. We congratulate them and wish them success," Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said. </p><p>"But remember, Congress has never been inclined to align with MNS. Our position has always been to stand with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) yesterday, and the same remains even today," he added.</p> .Turning point in Maharashtra politics as Uddhav, Raj Thackeray announce alliance.<p>Wadettiwar, a two-time Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly, said that the I.N.D.I.A bloc contested the Lok Sabha elections together with the MVA the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, however, dynamics are different in local bodies elections. </p><p>“Congress will not be affected by the Thackeray brothers’ union. We are confident of securing votes in the BMC polls,” he said.</p>