<p>Mumbai: Close on the heels of Meghalaya honeymoon murder, another crime has come to the limelight from Sangli district of Maharashtra where a woman used an axe to hack her husband to death while he was sleeping. </p><p>The reason behind the crime seems to be the reluctance of the woman to consummate the marriage. </p><p>Incidentally the murder was reported in the night of Vat Purnima, a festival in which wives pray for their husbands' long lives.</p> .<p>The victim was identified as 54-year-old Anil Lokhande, a resident of Kupwad in Sangli district. The accused, Radhika Ingle (27) has been placed under arrest. </p><p>Lokhande who was earlier married, lost his wife to cancer two years ago.</p><p>Both his daughters are married. </p> .<p>He married Radhika on 17 May. The Kupwad MIDC police station is investigating the matter. </p><p>“We are investigating the matter,” Inspector Dilip Bhandwalkar told reporters on Thursday. </p><p>“There was a domestic quarrel between the husband and the wife after which she took the step. The accused has been arrested,” he said.</p><p>The woman was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.</p>