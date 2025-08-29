<p>Mumbai: As Manoj Jarange-Patil staged a huge show of strength in Mumbai demanding Maratha reservation under OBC quota, the BJP on Friday questioned the silence of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi over the issue.</p><p>“Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and the Congress ignored the Maratha community during the MVA regime,” Maharashtra BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said. </p><p>“The Maratha community's agitation in Mumbai will undoubtedly be peaceful and historic,” he said. </p> .Give us Maratha quota or issue shoot-at-sight orders and kill us: Jarange supporter at Azad Maidan.<p>“Even today, these three are only trying to play politics. They remain silent on Jarange Patil’s demand for reservation from the OBC quota. Now, these parties must clarify their stance. The BJP’s position is that the Maratha community should be given reservation without affecting the OBC quota,” he added. </p><p>“Jarange-Patil has the right to criticise the government in a democracy, but now it is necessary to demand clarity from Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and the Congress Party regarding their demands,” Upadhye said. </p> .<p>The BJP chief spokesperson pointed out that it was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Maha Yuti, who had been sympathetic to the cause of the Maratha community. </p><p>“The Maratha community received a 10 percent reservation during the Maha Yuti government, and the Supreme Court has not cancelled it so far. The tenure of the Shinde Committee was extended,” he pointed out. </p> .<p>The demand to provide jobs to those who lost their lives in the Maratha agitation has also been nearly fulfilled, he said. </p><p>“The government wishes to create one lakh entrepreneurs from the Maratha community through the Annasaheb Patil Economic Corporation and loans to the tune of 8,320 crores have been disbursed. Through the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Fee Reimbursement Scheme, 17.54 lakh students from the Maratha community have been provided Rs 9,262 crores,” Upadhye said.</p><p>Accusing the MVA of betraying social justice in Maharashtra, he said: “On one side is Fadnavis, who delivers justice to the Maratha community, and on the contrary, the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, take no stance at all.” </p>