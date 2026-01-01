<p>Mumbai: As he interacted with villagers in Loni Budruk at Rahata in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra on first day of the New Year, union ministers of agriculture and farmers welfare and rural development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the VB - G Ram G Act is a win-win situation with villagers having the right to call what works need to be undertaken under the new revamped employment guarantee scheme. </p><p>Chouhan’s statement assumes significance in the wake of the Congress attacks on the VB - G Ram G Act. “The new law is the resolve for the upliftment of villages,” he said, adding that it would change the face of villages. “We want villages to be free from poverty, proper employment and self-reliant,” he added.</p><p>“Now people of Loni Budruk will decided what works have to be undertaken (under employment guarantee scheme)….Delhi and Mumbai will not decide that…the flow will be from bottom to top not top to bottom,” Chouhan said speaking the difference between MGNREGA which has been overruled as VB - G Ram G. </p>.Political ideologies seem to blur as Maharashtra gears up for civic polls.<p>Maharashtra’s water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was present. </p><p>Chouhan, who is four-time former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said that the new VB - G Ram G Act, explicitly safeguards the services of all personnel currently engaged under MGNREGA.</p><p>“The number of days have been increased from 100 to 125,” the union minister said, adding that there would be no job disruption. </p>