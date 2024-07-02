Woman detected with Zika virus infection in Pune; number of cases rises to 7

Pune: A 55-year-old woman has been detected with Zika virus infection in Pune, taking the number of cases to seven, health officials said on Tuesday.

The city had on Monday reported six cases of the infection, and two of the patients were pregnant women.

In the latest case, a woman from Dahanukar colony in Kothrud developed rashes and suffered from joint pains. Her reports came positive for Zika virus on Monday, an official from the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

The woman's health is good, and there was no need for hospitalisation, he said.