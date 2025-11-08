Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Woman, paramour kill her husband, dump body in river in Thane district

The Badlapur police have launched a search for the accused, who have been on the run after committing the crime on Thursday, an official said.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 04:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 04:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us