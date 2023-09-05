Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Woman suffocates five-year-old daughter to death in Akola; held

The police at the time registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem, inspector Dhananjay Sayre of Khadan police station Dhananjay Sayre said.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 14:03 IST

A woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly suffocating and killing her five-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Akola city, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child's father, the police arrested Vijaya Ravi Amle (31) in connection with the death of her daughter in June, an official said.

Kishori Ravi Amle was found dead in her house in Akola city on June 2, he said.

The post-mortem report, which arrived recently, revealed that the child had been suffocated to death, he said.

The woman allegedly suffocated the girl while she was asleep and later pretended to be unaware of the circumstances of the death, the official said.

The accused woman has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway to find out the reason for the killing, he added.

(Published 05 September 2023, 14:03 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeAkola

