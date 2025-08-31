<p>Thane: The severed head of a woman has been found in a drain in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to register a case of murder against unidentified persons, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>Some passerby spotted the chopped head of the unidentified woman, believed to be in the age group of 25 to 30 years, lying in the drain near a slaughterhouse on Idgah Road in Bhiwandi area around 11.30 am on Saturday, they said.</p>.After Virar tragedy, Thane civic body orders evacuation of 191 families in 37 high-risk buildings.<p>After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the severed head, with metal jewellery in the nose and ears, to a hospital for examination, an official from the Bhiwandi police control room said.</p><p>A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 103(1)(murder) and 238(destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe was on into it, he said.</p>