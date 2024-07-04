‘Make in India’ initiative can add to engines of global growth: PM Modi at SCO Summit

"Enhancing education, training, and capacity-building are key pillars of India’s international cooperation. We are committed to further building on them, be it with the C5 partners, or those of ‘Neighbourhood First’ or the extended neighbourhood." "India has shown that digital public infrastructure and digital financial inclusion can make such a huge difference. Both were discussed during our SCO Presidency. They also expand the scope for international cooperation, involving SCO members and partners," he said.