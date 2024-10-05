Malabar naval drill with Quad partners to kick off in Bay of Bengal on October 8

<p>New Delhi: India and three Quad partners are all set to practice key military manoeuvres for ten days beginning next Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, much to the discomfort of China.</p><p>The Exercise Malabar involving the navies of India, USA, Australia and Japan off the coast of Visakhapatnam between October 8-18 comes two weeks after top Quad leaders announced major steps to expand maritime security cooperation.</p>.Two women officers of Indian Navy start their round-the-world trip on a sailboat.<p>Destroyers and frigates of the four nations along with surveillance aircraft and on-board choppers will carry out anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defence exercises at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain, an Indian Navy spokesperson said here on Saturday.</p><p>“Malabar 2024 is expected to be the most comprehensive version of all editions so far, incorporating complex operational scenarios,” he said.</p><p>Australia will deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac class frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 maritime patrol aircraft while the US Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 maritime patrol aircraft.</p><p>Japan will be represented by JS Ariake, a Murasame-class destroyer. Also special forces from all four nations will take part in the drill.</p>.Quad signals an all too apparent shift.<p>The Indian Navy will use its guided missile destroyers, frigates, submarines, long range maritime surveillance, fighter aircraft and helicopters.</p><p>The Malabar series of exercises began in 1992 as a bilateral wargame involving the US and Indian Navy, which used to happen alternatively in the Arabian Sea or southern Indian Ocean and western Pacific.</p><p>Bay of Bengal was chosen as the exercise arena only twice between 1992-and 2014, but five times in the last nine years as Beijing flexes muscles in the South China Sea and expands the footprint in the Indian Ocean region.</p><p>When it happened for the first time in 2007 with the participation of Australia, Japan and Singapore, it evoked a strong diplomatic response from China. As a result Australia skipped the future editions but Japan continued its participation.</p><p>Canberra re-entered in 2020 after Quad was revived in 2017 to support a free, open and rule based Indo-Pacific as against Beijing’s hegemonic approach.</p>.Quad announces joint coast guard mission in Indo-Pacific, sends tough message to China .<p>“India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes and has sought to promote cooperation among nations in the Indo-Pacific," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday at a naval conference, underscoring India's resolve to a rule-based international order, respect for international law, and adherence to the principles enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.</p><p>In a joint statement issued after the Quad summit at Delaware last month, the leaders rolled out a number of new maritime initiatives among the partners to “advance maritime safety” and “uphold rule based international order."</p>