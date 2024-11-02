Malayalam actor Joju George threatens film reviewer; says he will proceed legally

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor-director Joju George has landed in trouble for allegedly threatening a film reviewer over a Facebook post criticising his directorial debut <em>Pani</em>, which hit theatres recently.</p>.<p>The purported phone conversation between George and the reviewer, a research student here, has gone viral on social media platforms following which the actor came up with an explanation justifying his act.</p>.<p>In the conversation, George could be heard angrily speaking to Adarsh H S and challenging the latter to meet him directly if he had guts.</p>.Ed Sheeran beats copyright appeal over 'Thinking Out Loud' song.<p>The reviewer is also heard giving a tit-for-tat reply to the "Joseph" actor asking why should he be scared of him.</p>.<p>During the phone conversation, Adarsh could also be heard reiterating his criticism about a rape scene in the film <em>Pani</em>.</p>.<p>Later, the reviewer put up a Facebook post alleging that the actor-director had threatened him and shared the audio clip of the conversation between them on social media platforms.</p>.<p>After the issue triggered a row, George came out with a clarification claiming that he has not intimidated anyone. He accused Adarsh of deliberately sharing negative review about the film on many social media groups.</p>.<p>In a Facebook live, the actor further alleged that the reviewer had revealed significant plot points in the movie through his review and wrote on many platforms not to watch the film.</p>.<p>"I will proceed with this legally," the actor added.</p>.<p>In the wake of Joju George's clarification, Adarsh told the media on Saturday that if the actor lodges a legal complaint, he too will follow suit, with evidence, that the actor threatened him. </p>