Maldives key partner for India in Indian Ocean region: EAM S Jaishankar

"Maldives for us is a key partner in the Indian Ocean region. It is very much at the heart of our "Neighborhood First Policy" and it is therefore very natural that the cooperation between our two countries has moved beyond the traditional role and today really aspires to be a modern partnership," Jaishankar said.

"Our development cooperation is aimed at touching all facets of people's lives here and to find ways of bringing tangible benefits to their lives and it is really in many ways I think a statement in itself that we are today among the largest trading partners of Maldives," he said.

In the last few years, India has invested around USD 220 million in Addu which provides a fair idea of the importance that India attaches to regional development in the Maldives, the minister said.