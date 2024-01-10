Maldivian ministers' comments against Modi contrary to good neighbourship norms: Former Belgian PM Leterme

"The comments (by the Maldivian ministers) go against the principles of good neighbourship. Good neighbourship entails paying respect to each other, maintaining composure, and expressing oneself in a very moderate manner," he told PTI on the sidelines of a programme.

Leterme expressed hope that geopolitical frictions in the region could be handled peacefully.

"In geopolitics, there are tectonic waves at play, leading to frictions. I hope all these frictions can be managed peacefully through mutual understanding. People can handle incidents in a respectful approach," he said.

Diplomatic tension erupted between India and the Maldives on Sunday following derogatory posts made by three deputy ministers in Maldivian government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.