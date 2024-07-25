Managing foreign affairs a prerogative of Centre: MEA reminds Kerala, West Bengal

The MEA spokesperson also referred to the 7th Schedule of the Constitution of India while confirming the receipt of Dhaka’s ‘communication’ to New Delhi over the comment of the West Bengal chief minister.

New Delhi has been cautious in its reaction to the massive agitation by the students in Bangladesh protesting against reservation in government jobs. The police crackdown on the protesters resulted in the death of at least 114 people with many others being injured. India stressed that the unrest was an internal matter of Bangladesh and reiterated its optimism on Thursday that the situation in the neighbouring country would return to normal soon.

“I should not be speaking on the affairs of Bangladesh since that is a sovereign nation and whatever needs to be said on the issue is a subject matter of the Centre. But what I can tell you is that if helpless people knock on the doors of West Bengal, we will surely provide them with shelter,” Banerjee had said at a rally in Kolkata on July 21.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had already drawn flak for her comment from the BJP, which had alleged that her announcement about opening the doors for the distressed people crossing over from the neighbouring country had been a part of the “evil plan” to settle Bangladeshis from West Bengal to Jharkhand so that they could be turned into vote-banks for the Trinamool Congress and its partners in I.N.D.I.A.

Ever since Sheikh Hasina returned to the helm of the government in Dhaka in 2009, the relations between India and Bangladesh have been on a positive trajectory with the two sides expanding cooperation in development and regional connectivity as well as in the areas of security.