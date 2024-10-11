Home
Mandhana Industries promoter diverted loans for personal benefit: ED charge sheet

The charge sheet filed by the ED named 18 persons as accused, including Purushottam Mandhana, his wife Prema and son Priyavrat.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 14:31 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 14:31 IST
Enforcement DirectorateMoney LaunderingTax evasionPrevention of Money Laundering Act

