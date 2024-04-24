Man held after killing wife and and daughter over family dispute

Akola: A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking to death his wife and nine-year-old daughter in Akola city of Maharashtra on Wednesday over a family dispute, police said.

According to police, the accused Manish Mhatre attacked his wife Rashmi and daughter Mahi when they were asleep in the early hours, an official said.

Rashmi Mhatre was living separately with her daughter in Nanded city due to frequent quarrels with her husband.