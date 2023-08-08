Assam Rifles removed from Moirang-Kangvai Road check points after protests by Meitei women groups in Manipur

Following a strong protest by Meira Paibis, women vigilante group of Meitei community, Manipur police on Monday decided to replace Assam Rifles with CRPF and state police at the check post along Moirang-Kangvai Road in the tense Bishnupur district.
An official order issued by Inspector General of Police (law and order) issued on Monday said, "In partial modification of this office’s order dated August 3, 2023, the naka/check point at Moirang Lamkhai on the Bishnupur to Kangvai Road shall be manned by civil police and CRPF in place of 9 Assam Rifles with immediate effect and until further orders.”
The move came hours after Meitei women staged a day-long protest demanding withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur. They have charged the Assam Rifles of being partial to the Kuki armed groups while discharging their duties. Assam Rifles and the army, on the other hand, alleged that Meitei women groups interfered in their operations and blocked movement of troops and logistics to the Kuki-inahibited hills.
Bishnupur was on the boil since three Meitei men were killed by suspected Kuki insurgents on August 5.
Over 150 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between sections of Meitei and the Kuki community in Manipur since May 3.